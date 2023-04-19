Calijah Kancey says he didn’t have a single visit with any team

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is widely regarded as a first-round talent in the 2023 NFL draft. Interestingly, Kancey admitted that he’s yet to have a single in-person pre-draft visit with any team.

Pitt's DT Calijah Kancey, who is expected to go in the first round, just said on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork he did not go on a single official visit. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 19, 2023

With Wednesday being the final day for the visits to take place, Kancey will indeed not have a single pre-draft meeting with any of the 32 teams. That doesn’t include any potential teleconference meetings or visits during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Back at his combine podium interview, Kancey acknowledged he’d met with “a couple teams. There’s a lot to name.” At that time, he stated he had not formally met with either the Eagles or Steelers, but that was before the combine interview process was completed for the players.

2023 NFL Draft: Calijah Kancey scouting report

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire