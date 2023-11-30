Calijah Kancey named NFL defensive rookie of the month

Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has been named NFL defensive rookie of the month for November.

In four November games, Kancey posted 10 total tackles with seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

According to the league, Kancey had the most tackles for loss among all rookies and finished tied for the most TFLs in the NFL in November.

Overall this season, Kancey has 14 total tackles with 3.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in eight games.