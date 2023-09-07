Calijah Kancey, Ke'Shawn Vaughn practice with Bucs Thursday

The Buccaneers had two players on their 53-man roster miss practice on Wednesday, but both of them are on the field Thursday.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn are both participating in the session.

Kancey has been dealing with a calf injury since being injured in one of the team's first training camp practices. The first-round pick's return to the field on Thursday would seem to be a good sign for his chances of making his regular season debut against the Vikings this weekend.

Vaughn is not injured, but he was missing from practice on Wednesday without being excused by the team. Vaughn is currently fourth on the team's depth chart at running back and Wednesday's absence suggests he may not be happy about that state of affairs.