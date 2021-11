Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -While Wall Street banks cheered the renomination https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/biden-renominates-powell-fed-chairman-brainard-vice-chair-2021-11-22 of U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Monday, Democratic progressives were frustrated that the White House did not announce a tough new regulatory chief to crack down on banks on issues such as climate change and fair lending. "President Biden’s renomination of Jerome Powell...is a major disappointment to those of us who have fought for tougher regulation of Wall Street as a key tool for protecting financial stability and building a more just and sustainable economy," progressive group Americans for Financial Reform said in a statement. The Fed's current head of supervision Randal Quarles https://www.reuters.com/world/us/feds-randal-quarles-resign-end-december-2021-11-08 stepped down in October from that powerful role overseeing the country's largest lenders, and is due to leave the central bank next month.