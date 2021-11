Cal's Andre Kelly recorded 22 points to help the Bears secure their first win of the season, topping San Diego by a score of 75-70 at Haas Pavilion. Following the game, Kelly caught up with the Pac-12 Networks team to chat about the Bears' defensive identity and how nothing was going to keep him from helping secure this win for his team. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.