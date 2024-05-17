California youth baseball shed lost in fire

A fire destroyed most of Dana Point Youth Baseball’s coaches shed on Monday, May 13, at around 4:30am.

Coaches and teammates are devastated, saying in online posts that the fire happened amid playoffs.

“The shed contained all the scoreboard controllers, several pitching and fielding machines, tools, baseballs, and other equipment. The cage turf and netting was also damaged,” a team official posted online.

The coaching staff are all volunteers, and the organization is a nonprofit. The organization has started a GoFundMe to help replace what they’ve lost.

Orange County fire is currently investigating what caused the fire.

