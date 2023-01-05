California WR J.Michael Sturdivant to enter the transfer portal

It used to be a rare occurrence that players would enter the transfer portal in college football and choose to play elsewhere in their own conference. However, that’s changed over the past few years. Now, it’s rarely a shock to see guys like QB Jayden de Laura move from Washington State to Arizona in hopes of finding more success, or Brenden Rice jumping from Colorado to USC, searching for a bigger stage to play on. The Ducks even found success using this model in 2022, getting CB Christian Gonzalez to transfer from the Buffaloes.

Oregon might try and dip their toes in the Pac-12 transfer portal once again this offseason, with former California Golden Bears wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant becoming available on Wednesday.

Sturdivant was the second-leading receiver for the Golden Bears in 2022, hauling in 7 TD (tied 6th in Pac-12) and 755 yards (12th in Pac-12).

The Ducks currently have some good talent at the WR position, but a lot of the players on the depth chart are young and relatively unproven. Oregon already brought in Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden through the portal, and there’s a good chance that they add another veteran transfer as well this offseason.

Sturdivant is familiar with the conference and could be a great addition for the Ducks, should they choose to target him in the portal.

J. Michael Sturdivant’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

California Golden Bears

2022: 12 Games | 65 catches, 755 yards, 7 TD

2021: 3 Games | 0 catches

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 TX WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9369 TX WR Rivals 4 5.8 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 95 TX WR

Twitter

🚨BREAKING🚨 Cal WR J. Michael Sturdivant is in the transfer portal, per @mzenitz. Sturdivant had 65 catches, 755 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Story: https://t.co/3FcCQeDYOO pic.twitter.com/zG7B1oznXc — On3 (@On3sports) January 5, 2023

Highlights

