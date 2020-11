California football heads to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday to take on the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. MT. Both programs are without a win this season: OSU (0-2), Cal (0-1). In recent history, Cal has won four of the last six in the series, including two of the last three at Reser Stadium.