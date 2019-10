Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down Saturday night's matchup between Cal and No. 11 Utah in Salt Lake City. The Utes are rolling and remain undefeated this season at home. Cal has held 14 straight opponents under 25 points — the longest active streak in the country and the ninth-longest streak in Pac-12 history. Catch the action at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT.

