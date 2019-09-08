California upsets No. 14 Washington on strange, weather-delayed night

For the second straight season, California stunned a ranked Washington team, this time in Husky stadium after a lengthy weather delay due to lightning in the area.

Greg Thomas hit a 17-yard chip shot field goal in the closing seconds of a sloppy game to deliver the 20-19 Cal victory over the No. 14 Huskies just before 1:30 a.m. local time.

The Pac-12 After Dark tradition was taken to the extreme in this case.

With the loss, it snaps a 15-game home win streak for the defending Pac-12 champions while also delivering an early blow to a team with big aspirations this season.

Last year, Cal upset then-No. 15 Washington 12-10 in Berkeley late in the season to effectively knock the Huskies out of the playoff hunt.

California cornerback Camryn Bynum, left, intercepts a pass intended for Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (1) during Saturday's game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The games played out similarly, with two tough defenses, lots of turnovers and not much offense to speak of.

In his second start for Washington, quarterback Jacob Eason — the highly touted transfer from Georgia — struggled, albeit against a quality Cal defense. He finished a pedestrian 18-of-30 for 162 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Eason and the offense continually stalled near the end zone and had to settle for four field goals. The final one was a go-ahead 49-yard strike by Peyton Henry with just over 2 minutes to play.

At that point, it appeared the Huskies were going to escape with an ugly 19-17 win, but the Bears answered by quickly driving it all the way down near the goal-line to set up Thomas’ clincher with 8 seconds on the clock.

The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. but was halted just a few minutes into the game when the flashes lit up the Seattle sky.

Ok, here’s the moment the power went out at Husky Stadium: pic.twitter.com/bnuqgoUalg — Nick Patterson (@NickHPatterson) September 8, 2019

The stands were completely cleared and at one point the power even went out at Husky Stadium.

Play finally resumed after a 2 hour, 38 minute delay.

