California U of Pennsylvania football player Jamain Stephens Jr. dies after contracting COVID-19

California University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that player Jamain Stephens Jr. had died. He was 20.

Stephens was set to be a senior in 2020-21. The school said the 6-3, 355-pound defensive tackle had played in 32 games throughout his career. He had three tackles in 11 games in 2019.

"Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him," athletic director Karen Hjerpe said in a statement. "His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

According to Stephens’ high school and his obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he died from complications of COVID-19.

“Jamain went to his eternal reward after suffering from complications of COVID-19,” Central Catholic High School wrote on Facebook.

“Known more commonly by his nickname, ‘Juice,’ Jamain was a defensive lineman for the Vikings, winning two WPIAL championships and a state championship in 2015. Jamain went on to continue his football career at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Business Administration.”

Stephen’s father Jamain Stephens played offensive tackle in the NFL for five seasons from 1997-2001. Stephens Sr. was drafted in the first round at No. 29 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1996 NFL draft. He played in 19 games over two seasons with the Steelers before playing three seasons with the Bengals.

Cal U is a Division II school that’s in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The PSAC voted in July to suspend all fall sports for the 2020 season and said that no sports would begin before Jan. 1, 2021.

Over 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States and nearly 190,000 people have died because of the virus.

