California thrives in season opener, defeats UC Davis 34-13

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Shane Vereen recap Cal's 34-13 victory over UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Berkeley. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-35 pass attempts against the Aggies. The Golden Bears improve to 1-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Jack Plummer's best plays from Cal's 34-13 win over UC Davis

    Jack Plummer completed 23 of 35 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in California's 34-13 season-opening win over UC Davis. It was the Purdue transfer's first start since joining the Golden Bears.

  • Jack Plummer credits Cal’s ‘rhythm’ after tossing three touchdowns vs. UC Davis

    California student-athlete Jack Plummer joins Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Shane Vereen following Cal's season-opening victory over UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Berkeley. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

