California thrives in season opener, defeats UC Davis 34-13

Reuters

China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the company said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country has cleared in more than a year. Livzon's vaccine, based on the original coronavirus, if rolled out to the general public would widen booster options for China's 1.4 billion population, of which 90% have been vaccinated and nearly 60% have received a booster dose. The United States has authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, while countries, including Canada and the UK, also have ordered updated Omicron vaccine boosters for campaigns later this year.