California thrives in season opener, defeats UC Davis 34-13
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Shane Vereen recap Cal's 34-13 victory over UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Berkeley. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-35 pass attempts against the Aggies. The Golden Bears improve to 1-0 overall on the season.