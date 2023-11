California shines on offense, holds off Stanford to keep The Axe in Berkeley

California football beat Stanford by a final score of 27-15 in the 126th Big Game on Nov. 18, 2023. Fernando Mendoza threw for career-highs in yards (297) and touchdowns (3) as the Golden Bears won a third consecutive Big Game. Jaydn Ott rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown to help keep The Axe in Berkeley.