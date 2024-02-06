California quarterback earns scholarship offer

A four-star quarterback from California has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. T.J. Lateef is a class of 2025 quarterback from Orange Lutheran High School out of Orange, California.

In ten games last season, he threw for 1,965 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,446 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

The quarterback currently holds 14 offers, including Big Ten schools Penn State and Michigan State. Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds four commitments and is ranked in the top 25 according to the major recruiting services.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire