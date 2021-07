California quarterback Chase Garbers gives advice to his younger brother, UCLA's Ethan Garbers

TheWolverine.com

ESPN.com's recently-released Football Power Index (FPI) for 2021 is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward. With that, the index gave a percentage chance for Michigan football to beat each team on their schedule. The metric predicts that the Wolverines will be the No. 28 team in the country — a rise from No. 40 in the initial April release.