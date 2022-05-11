California QB adds Alabama offer

Nick Saban and Alabama are the latest to extend an offer to a top-20 signal-caller for the class of 2024.

Julian Sayin, a four-star rated quarterback from Carlsbad, Calif., tweeted Wednesday that he has picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Excited to receive an offer to the University of Alabama! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/kVKVvQAgPQ — Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) May 11, 2022

According to On3, Alabama became the 23rd Power-Five program to extend and offer to Sayin. In addition to Alabama, six SEC schools have offered Sayin including Georgia, Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee. Other schools in the mix include USC, UCLA, Oregon, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

In On3’s rankings, Sayin is the No. 7 overall rated quarterback for the 2024 class, and the No. 2 quarterback in the state of California.

According to 247sports, Sayin is the 8th quarterback from the 2024 cycle to be offered by Alabama. The top-6 quarterbacks from the class have been offered, including no. 1 quarterback Jadyn Davis, no. 4 DJ Lagway, and Ohio State commit Dylan Ralola.

