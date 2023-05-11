Which California prospects picked up a Notre Dame offer in the last 24 hours

Recruiting doesn’t stop and Notre Dame is taking that to heart.

Over the last 24 hours, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have been extremely busy. Multiple offers to California prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes went out.

The Irish are making sure that they leave no stone unturned when it comes to high school prospects, a vast change from previous years when offers were much less common. The different approach has helped Notre Dame immensely, as Freeman has put together very impressive classes in his first few cycles in South Bend.

Find out below which prospects were offered scholarship and what their current 247Sports composite ranking is. (Note: The 2026 class currently does not have anyone ranked.)

2025 Defensive lineman Hayden Lowe

Ranking

Lowe stands 6-foot, 4-inch and weighs 230 pounds. He is the 36th rated linebacker and 348th prospect in his class.

2025 Tight end AJ Ia

All Glory and Praise to the Most High! I am extremely blessed and thankful to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish☘️@OLuFootball @OLuPerformance @Coach_Frank82 @ChrisWardOL @CoachTonio24_ pic.twitter.com/7E3hDYRBLc — Aaron (AJ) Ia (@aj_ia_) May 10, 2023

Ranking

Ia stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 215 pounds. He’s the 217st overall player and 8th tight end.

2024 Linebacker Khmori House

Blessed and honored to receive an offer to The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish 🍀 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EOqcT5Q3W2 — Khmori House (@khmori_house) May 11, 2023

Ranking

The 70th linebacker and 763rd overall player, House stands 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 205 pounds.

2026 California offensive tackle Samuelu Utu

Ranking

The large Utu, stands 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 295 pounds is not currently ranked at the moment.

2026 Athlete Madden Williams

Ranking

Williams stands 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 175 pounds and is currently unranked at the moment.

