Pac-12 Networks’ Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview a Week 6 battle between Oregon and Cal in Eugene. The Ducks, coming off a bye week, are looking for their third straight win over the Golden Bears. Cal, meanwhile, is seeking a bounce-back win after suffering its first defeat of the season. Catch the game at 5 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. MT.

