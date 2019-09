Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth outline a few storylines to follow when Cal visits Mississippi on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT/ 10 a.m. MT. Roth says to keep an eye out for scheming as Ole Miss features former Pac-12 coaches Mike McIntyre and Rich Rodriguez on staff. The Rebels must contain Evan Weaver and find ways to score against Cal's strong defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad