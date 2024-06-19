California native, national team member Audrey Flanagan commits to Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON – The Wisconsin volleyball program has added another front row player to its 2026 class.

Audrey Flanagan, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Redondo Beach, California, announced her commitment to the Badgers on her Instagram account Tuesday night.

She comes from the Southern California Volleyball Club and played high school ball at Mira Costa where she was a teammate of incoming UW freshman setter Charlie Fuerbringer.

Last week Flanagan was one of 12 players selected for the U19 national team that will compete at the NORCECA Girls U19 Continental Championship from July 12-20 in Honduras.

In her Instagram post, Flanagan thanked the Wisconsin coaching staff for the opportunity and her club coaches and family members for their support.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” she wrote. “Go Badgers!!!”

Flanagan is the third player Wisconsin has received a commitment from since Saturday, the first day college coaches could contact 2026 recruits.

Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield’s first recruits for the class came from the Chicago area: Kymora Scott, a 6-2 middle blocker/opposite hitter from Homewood-Flossmoor High School and the Xtreme Performance club program, and Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 middle blocker from Benet Academy and the 1st Alliance club program.

This week the Badgers also announced the additiion to Una Vajacic, a 6-0 outside hitter who will join the team this coming season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Outside hitter Audrey Flanagan commits to Wisconsin volleyball for '26