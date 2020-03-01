California NASCAR Cup: Bowman takes dominant Fontana victory
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second NASCAR Cup win after claiming victory at Fontana - a venue he previously hadn't finished in the top 10 at.
Bowman, who started third, was one of the fastest drivers across the 200-lap race in his Chevrolet Camaro and was towards the front of the field throughout.
He outduelled polesitter Clint Bowyer, Hendrick team-mate Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney - who started mid-pack - to win the first stage.
Blaney took the spoils in the second stage after climbing up to the front pack as early as lap 10. The middle of the second stage featured the only caution period - outside of the stage conclusions - when polesitter Bowyer suffered a cut tyre.
The third and final stage was largely about Blaney and Bowman. Once both had got past Johnson on the final restart, the pair were largely unchallenged and pulled away from the rest of the pack.
Bowman held a lead of around five seconds through much of the final stage until Blaney - who entered this race as the Cup points leader - had to pit for a cut tyre with just three laps to go and would eventually finish 19th.
Bowman crossed the finish line 8.904s ahead of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who had gradually worked his way through the field.
One of the fastest cars throughout was that of Martin Truex Jr - who had to start towards the back after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times. Starting 32nd, Truex had worked his way into the top 15 by lap 10 and lingered there for a sizeable portion of the first stage.
But by the final stage he was right in the mix. However, during the final round of pitstops he suffered an issue with a wheel gun which dropped him well down the order and he could only recover to 14th.
Behind Kyle Busch was brother Kurt, who recovered from a pitstop mishap of his own to finish third, ahead of Chase Elliot, Brad Keselowski - who had a largely anonymous run to fifth - Denny Hamlin, Johnson, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.
Polesitter Bowyer could only finish 23rd after his issues earlier in the race. In addition to the single caution period there was also only one retirement, when Christopher Bell suffered an engine issue on lap 80.
Results - 200 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2h37m07.s
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
8.904s
3
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
9.917s
4
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
13.705s
5
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
17.323s
6
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21.839s
7
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
22.047s
8
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
22.214s
9
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
22.524s
10
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
23.880s
11
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
28.810s
12
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
29.318s
13
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
29.892s
14
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
32.514s
15
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
33.947s
16
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
35.895s
17
Ross Chastain
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
42.709s
18
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
1 Lap
19
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
1 Lap
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
21
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
22
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
1 Lap
23
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
1 Lap
24
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
25
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
1 Lap
26
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
27
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
2 Laps
28
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
2 Laps
29
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
3 Laps
30
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
3 Laps
31
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
3 Laps
32
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
5 Laps
33
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
7 Laps
34
Garrett Smithley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
7 Laps
35
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
8 Laps
36
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
9 Laps
37
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
16 Laps
38
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
Engine
