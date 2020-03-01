California NASCAR Cup: Bowman takes dominant Fontana victory

Craig Woollard
Autosport
Bowman takes dominant Fontana victory
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second NASCAR Cup win after claiming victory at Fontana - a venue he previously hadn't finished in the top 10 at.

Bowman, who started third, was one of the fastest drivers across the 200-lap race in his Chevrolet Camaro and was towards the front of the field throughout.

He outduelled polesitter Clint Bowyer, Hendrick team-mate Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney - who started mid-pack - to win the first stage.

Blaney took the spoils in the second stage after climbing up to the front pack as early as lap 10. The middle of the second stage featured the only caution period - outside of the stage conclusions - when polesitter Bowyer suffered a cut tyre.

The third and final stage was largely about Blaney and Bowman. Once both had got past Johnson on the final restart, the pair were largely unchallenged and pulled away from the rest of the pack.

Bowman held a lead of around five seconds through much of the final stage until Blaney - who entered this race as the Cup points leader - had to pit for a cut tyre with just three laps to go and would eventually finish 19th.

Bowman crossed the finish line 8.904s ahead of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who had gradually worked his way through the field.

One of the fastest cars throughout was that of Martin Truex Jr - who had to start towards the back after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times. Starting 32nd, Truex had worked his way into the top 15 by lap 10 and lingered there for a sizeable portion of the first stage.

But by the final stage he was right in the mix. However, during the final round of pitstops he suffered an issue with a wheel gun which dropped him well down the order and he could only recover to 14th.

Behind Kyle Busch was brother Kurt, who recovered from a pitstop mishap of his own to finish third, ahead of Chase Elliot, Brad Keselowski - who had a largely anonymous run to fifth - Denny Hamlin, Johnson, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.

Polesitter Bowyer could only finish 23rd after his issues earlier in the race. In addition to the single caution period there was also only one retirement, when Christopher Bell suffered an engine issue on lap 80.

Results - 200 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2h37m07.s

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

8.904s

3

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

9.917s

4

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

13.705s

5

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

17.323s

6

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21.839s

7

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

22.047s

8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

22.214s

9

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

22.524s

10

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

23.880s

11

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

28.810s

12

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

29.318s

13

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

29.892s

14

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

32.514s

15

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

33.947s

16

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

35.895s

17

Ross Chastain

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

42.709s

18

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1 Lap

19

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

1 Lap

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

21

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

22

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

1 Lap

23

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1 Lap

24

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

25

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

1 Lap

26

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

27

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

2 Laps

28

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

2 Laps

29

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

3 Laps

30

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

3 Laps

31

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

3 Laps

32

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

5 Laps

33

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

7 Laps

34

Garrett Smithley

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

7 Laps

35

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

8 Laps

36

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

9 Laps

37

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

16 Laps

38

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

Engine

