‘The California Kid’ returns to action in combat jiu-jitsu fight

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber returned to the cage for a combat style jiu-jitsu fight against Jeff Glover.

Faber started A1 Combat in 2022 and competed in the main event on Saturday night in Visalia.

“I went against a world champion in jiu-jitsu and I got the victory within seven minutes” said Faber on his return to fighting.

