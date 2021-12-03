California’s Jordan Shepherd follows up with Pac-12 Networks after victory in conference opener

Student-athlete Jordan Shepherd speaks with the Pac-12 Network crew after California men’s basketball defeats Oregon State 73-61 on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Berkeley. Shepherd’s game-high 25 points against the Beavers help the Golden Bears improve to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.