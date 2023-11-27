Advertisement

California’s Jaydn Ott claims Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

California’s Jaydn Ott named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Ott registered a 100-yard touchdown on the 1st kickoff return of his career at a critical juncture in the game after UCLA had just scored a touchdown to take a 7-6 lead in what eventually became a 33-7 Cal win.