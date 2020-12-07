California inside linebacker Kuony Deng earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors

Red-shirt senior Kuony Deng forced a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles, both recovered by Cal, to help the Golden Bears take a 21-17 upset victory over No. 23 Oregon in Berkeley. Both fumbles were forced in Cal territory to end potential go-ahead drives, including the final one just inside the one-minute mark recovered at the Cal 36-yard line on the Ducks' final offensive play of the game. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for California football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.