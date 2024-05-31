California high school baseball teams faces allegations of bullying

One school district in California has a claim filed against it by a former baseball player for allegedly allowing bullying and harassment.

Allegations made by a former student at Upland High School (Calif.), include physical and sexual harassment as well as bullying. As detailed by the former student, who is a minor, the alleged incidents took place beginning in 2023.

At the center of the allegations is the lack of changing facilities for members of the freshmen and junior varsity teams. The locker room area is restricted to the varsity, forcing members of the other teams to change outside the locker room or in the dugout.

When players entered the varsity locker room, the allegations claim that younger players were then subjected to the harassment.

Reporting from Fox 11 in Los Angeles underscores the allegations against Upland:

“Varsity team members would allegedly take gym bags belonging to JV and freshman players into the varsity locker room. When the younger students attempted to retrieve their belongings, they were subjected to bullying, harassment, and sexual and physical abuse, the complaint alleges.”

The court filing claims that Upland’s head coach was aware of these allegations.

