California governor signs law that could suspend horse racing at Santa Anita after deaths

Thirty horses have died this year at Santa Anita Park. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that could suspend horse racing at Santa Anita Park, according to KTLA 5.

The bill gives the California Horse Racing Board the ability to immediately suspend horse-racing licenses. It’s believed the bill was introduced due to issues at Santa Anita Park.

Thirty horses have died this year at Santa Anita Park. The park banned a Hall of Fame trainer Sunday. The park attempted to implement better safety procedures in March.

A spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board told KTLA 5 the board is undecided on whether it will call an emergency meeting to suspend Santa Anita Park’s horse-racing license.

