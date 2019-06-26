California governor signs law that could suspend horse racing at Santa Anita after deaths
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that could suspend horse racing at Santa Anita Park, according to KTLA 5.
The bill gives the California Horse Racing Board the ability to immediately suspend horse-racing licenses. It’s believed the bill was introduced due to issues at Santa Anita Park.
Thirty horses have died this year at Santa Anita Park. The park banned a Hall of Fame trainer Sunday. The park attempted to implement better safety procedures in March.
A spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board told KTLA 5 the board is undecided on whether it will call an emergency meeting to suspend Santa Anita Park’s horse-racing license.
