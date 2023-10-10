California governor Gavin Newsom signs MMA fighter retirement benefit fund into law

California is the first state to have an MMA fighter retirement benefit fund written into law.

On Sunday, the state’s governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1136 (AB 1136), which outlines the fund that is expected to go into effect in 2024. Details of the fund are still to be configured by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

MMA fighters who competed in at least 39 scheduled rounds worth of mixed martial arts contests in California will qualify to receive funds when they turn 50 years of age.

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, the fund will not be comprised of taxpayer money. Instead, $1 from each ticket sold will go toward the fund. Other sources include special commission-branded items (license plates, etc.).

“MMA promotions have seen immense growth in the past three decades, and those fighters who came to California to compete deserve compensation in retirement,” said CSAC Executive Officer Andy Foster in a statement. “It is time MMA fighters get their share.”

The bill was authored by assembly member Matt Haney (D), of San Francisco, and proposed in February. The bill unanimously passed both the state senate (34-0) and assembly (76-0) in 2023, bringing it to the desk of Newsom, who signed the bill officially Sunday.

Since 1982, California has had a similar pension program for boxers, the California Professional Boxer’s Pension Fund, which will serve as a resource as the MMA fighter fund details are hashed out.

The bill has been publicly backed by several prominent California-based MMA fighters including former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, former WEC champion Urijah Faber, coach Cesar Gracie, referee Herb Dean, and former UFC and Bellator title challenger Cat Zingano, who gave testimony during a hearing at the state’s capitol in July.

The full bill and more pertinent California legislative information can be read here.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie