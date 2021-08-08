California GOP won't endorse a candidate against Newsom in recall

The California Republican Party on Saturday chose not to endorse any candidate in the upcoming recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Republicans are hoping the decision will unite their base toward defeating Newsom, who is fairing well in polls. There are 24 Republicans on the recall ballot.

What they're saying: "We cannot afford to discourage voters who are passionate about a particular candidate, yet may not vote because their favored candidate didn’t receive the endorsement," Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel, members of the Republican National Committee, said, per Politico.

"The California Republican Party should unite towards the sole goal of driving support for this historic recall," Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego, said.

