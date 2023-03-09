California Golden Bears fire head basketball coach Mark Fox

The Pac-12 college basketball coaching carousel has officially started to spin. One job has just come open.

California fired Mark Fox on Thursday, in a widely-expected move which represents the first of what could be three dominoes to fall in the conference. There is plenty of speculation that Stanford could fire Jerod Haase as soon as Stanford is eliminated from the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington head coach Mike Hopkins is very much on the hot seat, with his future in question on Montlake, after the Huskies lost to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Fox firing was reported by multiple sources. It comes as no surprise and is not a jolt to the industry. It does give Cal a chance to hit the reset button and find a leader who can jump-start what has become a moribund program in Berkeley.

Stay with us for more Pac-12 coaching carousel coverage.

