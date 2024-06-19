California four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal reveals top 10 schools

About two weeks after taking a recruiting visit to Boulder, class of 2026 four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal revealed his top 10 schools on Wednesday and Colorado made the cut.

The Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies were the nine other Power Four programs featured on O’Neal’s list. Based on his top 10, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback appears content with playing college football outside his home state of California.

Ahead of his junior season at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, the 247Sports composite ranks O’Neal as the No. 6 quarterback in his class.

Oklahoma, currently preparing for its first season in the SEC, has landed six 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land O’Neil.

In a recent interview with On3, O’Neil shared that Colorado’s “experienced (coaching) staff” has made the Buffs an intriguing destination.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire