California developer's plans to remodel former Crafty Fox building into apartments, restaurant stalled

Aug. 9—A California developer's plans to remodel the former Crafty Fox building in downtown Mitchell was stalled on Monday during the city's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting due to lack of enough board members to vote.

While the California developer, John Adamo, is proposing to remodel the 223 N. Main St. building into a mixture of 30 loft apartments and a restaurant on the main floor, the plan was turned into a discussion item on Monday since there weren't enough members of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission present to legally vote.

Mitchell's Planning and Zoning Commission is made up of seven members, but two were absent Monday, while two of the members who were present removed themselves from voting on the proposed plan, citing conflict of interest. That meant three members on the board were able to vote Monday. Under state law, a city board made up of seven members must have at least four present to legally vote on agenda items and take action during a respective meeting, which is known as a quorum.

Despite the lack of a quorum, Adamo's plans for the former Crafty Fox building were discussed at Monday's meeting. Larry Jirsa and Kevin Genzlinger were the Planning Commission members who removed themselves from voting.

"To make the 30 apartments work we're going to have to replace the elevator. The existing elevator shaft is not adequate for a modern elevator, so that would have to be demolished and for a new shaft to be built," Jirsa said. "There is only one stairway in the center of the building. We're proposing to build a new stairway at the west end of the building that goes to all floors."

The plans to develop the former Crafty Fox building come after the city recently settled a lawsuit with the previous property owners who alleged the city of Mitchell took ownership of the nuisance building in 2019 through threats and conspiracy that violated their civil rights. While the city currently owns the building, Mayor Bob Everson said the plan is to sell it for Adamo to take on the renovation and remodeling project.

Considering the building is deemed historic, Jirsa said Adamo's plans of remodeling it will try to meet the standards to maintain the historical nature of the building that dates back to 1908. To maintain the historic status, the renovation work must meet the requirements outlined by the State Historic Preservation Office, which the city's building inspector John Hegg has previously said can be "very difficult."

By maintaining the historic nature to meet the State Historic Preservation Office requirements, it opens up more grant funding opportunities, such as the Deadwood Historic Grant. Jirsa spoke on behalf of Adamo, who wasn't at Monday's Planning Commission meeting.

"Any historical grant money that can be received is critical to making this project work," Jirsa said.

Commission member Genzlinger, who is a project manager for Mitchell-based Ciavarella Design Architects, is working with Adamo on preserving the historic nature of the building.

Jirsa stressed the project will hinge on an aggressive timeline for the remodeling plan to materialize. According to Jirsa, Adamo has outlined an eight-month timeline to complete the project due to Adamo's plan of selling one of his California properties.

"We're in a time crunch. If the project is going to be successful, it has to move fast. (Adamo) told me that if this concept is approved, I'd have 60 days to get a price on the specs, and he'd have 180 days to spend the money," Jirsa said. "If we want to put an elevator in and a stairway, we need to start demolition right away."

With the scarcity of parking along Main Street, Jirsa said it's an important part of the project.

Jirsa said the plan is to use the vacant lot across the street on the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street for tenants occupying the building. According to Jirsa, Adamo plans to purchase the lot that sits just across the street on the north side of the former Crafty Fox building, which is owned by the Mitchell Area Development Corporation.

"I know that a project like this won't ever fly downtown without parking," Jirsa said.

Given the aggressive timeline that Adamo is under to move forward with the project, the Planning Commission could take action and approve his plans for the downtown building at its next meeting on Aug. 23.