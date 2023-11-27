Advertisement

California’s David Reese earns Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

California’s David Reese named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Reese set career highs of 3.0 sacks (-23 yards) and 3.0 tackles for loss (-23 yards), as well as 1 forced fumble and 4 total tackles to help Cal to a 33-7 win at UCLA.