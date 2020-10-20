California creates framework to allow 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium

Fans could return to Levi's by Nov. 5 if county meets criteria originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers return home to Levi's Stadium on Nov. 5, it could look a little different than it has to open the season.

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would allow outdoor stadiums to have fans at 20 percent capacity if the county is in the orange tier or better. The fans must live within 120 miles of the stadium.

NEW: California is allowing fans at pro sports outdoor stadiums for the first time. County has to be orange tier or better. At first glance, means Niners can welcome back fans at 20% capacity — at least those who live within 120 miles. — Kevin Yamamura (@kyamamura) October 20, 2020

Santa Clara County was the first county to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, and currently is in the orange tier meaning the county is experiencing moderate spread of the virus.

The 49ers released a statement following the decision, pledging to work with the county to allow fans safely.

Statement from the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/y9P32GotvG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2020

That means when the Green Bay Packers visit Levi's Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5 there could be fans in attendance if the county allows it and the team has come up with a safe plan to allow fans to return.

The 49ers now are 3-3 after their season-saving win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. They will travel to play the New England Patriots this Sunday before heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 8.

Some of The Faithful could welcome them home in three weeks. While that brings a bit of normalcy to an unprecedented year, the state, county and team should approach the situation with extreme caution.

