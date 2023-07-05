California Classic: How to watch, start time, lineup, location for Warriors vs. Hornets

The Golden State Warriors are set to meet the Charlotte Hornets for the second set of games at the California Classic Summer League game on Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento.

In the California Classic opener, the Warriors suffered a 100-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. First round pick Brandin Podziemski made his debut with the Warriors, scoring 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field while adding six boards and six assists. Lester Quinones led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors will have another chance to capture their first Summer League win in Sacramento on Wednesday against the Hornets.

Podziemski will get the chance to match up with 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. The Alabama product notched 18 points in Charlotte’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Before the Warriors and Hornets tip off on Monday, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch:

How to watch:

Date: July 5, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN App

Warriors Projected Starting Lineup:

G – Kendric Davis – Memphis – No. 37

G – Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – No. 2

G – Lester Quinones – Memphis – No. 25

F – Gui Santos – Brazil – No. 15

C – Jayce Johnson – Marquette – No. 26

Previous Result:

California Classic

Monday July 3

GSW: 94

SAC: 100

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire