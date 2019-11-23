California Baptist outlasts Central Arkansas in overtime

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- Ferron Flavors Jr. scored 24 points, Tre Armstrong added 17 off the bench, and California Baptist defeated Central Arkansas 104-98 in overtime on Friday night in the 2K Empire Classic.

Milan Acquaah added 16 points and nine assists for the Lancers (3-2). He was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Dejon Davis scored 14 points and Omar Lo had 11.

Hayden Koval had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Bears (1-5). Eddy Kayouloud scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He made 10 of 13 free throws but committed a costly foul near the end of regulation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With eight seconds remaining in regulation, and Central Arkansas leading by one, Kayouloud made the first of two free throws. After a time out, he missed the second before fouling Acquaah who made both free throws to send the game into overtime tied at 88.

Ty Rowell and Acquuah sank 3-pointers early in the extra period and Cal Baptist went up by six near the three-minute mark. The Lancers scored their last eight points from the line.

Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points and Jaxson Baker 14 for Central Arkansas.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25