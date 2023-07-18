California 5-star Ohio State offensive tackle target could visit another Big Ten school

Ohio State is looking to finish out their 2024 offensive line class with one target in particular, California offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 285-pound player took an official visit to Columbus in early June, and many thought after multiple other visits, that Baker would make a summer commitment.

That will not be the case for the top-rated tackle in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. In a report by Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Baker could be taking more official visits, with one school on his mind, Nebraska. The 5-star could potentially visit Lincoln in mid-September for a game.

There is some silver lining however as Biggins was told that “Ohio State was my favorite” by Baker and that he’s very close to Buckeye offensive line coach Justin Frye. Great news for the Buckeyes even if Baker does want to visit other schools.

