California 4-star 2025 linebacker sets Ohio State football official visit

Ohio State football is once again looking to California to add another high school prospect to its roster.

The Buckeyes have had plenty of success in the talent rich state, and are in the mix for linebacker, Madden Faraimo. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 210-pounder set up four official visit on Monday, and one of them will be to Columbus.

Faraimo’s visit will be in the middle of next month, during the weekend of June 14. Ohio State will surely roll out the red carpet for the nations No. 59 overall prospect and 6th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He will also visit Notre Dame, Texas and Washington.

4-star LB Madden Faraimo has locked in official visits to Washington, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas, per @ChadSimmons_🛫 Read: https://t.co/6hvkJZ7foh pic.twitter.com/JsdrzJHUdf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 14, 2024

Although Ohio State has two linebacker committed in its 2025 class, Tarvos Alford and Eli Lee, you don’t turn down a talent like Faraimo.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire