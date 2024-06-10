California 3-star OL Drew Nichols commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football has added another commit to its 2025 class.

Three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols of Murrieta, Calif. announced his commitment to Michigan State on Monday. Nichols took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend.

Nichols ranks as the No. 84 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1,220 overall prospect in the class.

The Spartans beat numerous west coast teams for Nichols commitment. He was also strongly considering Boise State and UCLA, with official visits scheduled for the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire