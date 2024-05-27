California 2026 QB will visit Ohio State over rival Big Ten school

It looked like Michigan State was going to have a legit shot at landing 2026 California quarterback, Jaden O’Neal, and while that might still be the case, the visit he was supposed to make will now be to Ohio State instead.

In a report by On3’s Chad Simmons, O’Neal’s previously scheduled a visit to East Lansing on June 17, but will now head to Columbus instead. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pound quarterback is viewed as one of the nation’s top prospects, ranking as the No. 54 overall player and 6th quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

What’s interesting about this move is that O’Neal holds a Spartan offer, while the Buckeyes have yet to pull the trigger.

Slight change of plans for 2026 4-star QB Jaden O'Neal. Instead of visiting #MichiganState on June 17, he will visit #OhioState. More on his summer schedule here: https://t.co/dpq7ih0nf3 pic.twitter.com/wRXhWGKP6Z — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 27, 2024

You have to believe that O’Neal’s main focus of the trip to Ohio State is to earn an offer. We will find out shortly if that is the case.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire