California 2025 athlete has set his Notre Dame official visit

One of the biggest differences now that there are two signing days is that prospects have sped up the process, and Notre Dame football has done a great job of managing the new recruiting calendar.

With 22 commits, they’ve put themselves into an advantageous position to pick and choose who will be the final players that will be added. One of them could be California athlete Dylan Robinson, who has set his official visit dates.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 190-pound two-way star will head to South Bend the weekend of June 11th, his third of four trips. A decision will most likely come shortly after, but that has yet to be announced.

Top247 athlete Dylan Robinson from La Verne (Calif.) Bonita begins his official visits this weekend after reshuffling his trip to UCLA to the end of next month: https://t.co/8Vjscqj2fS pic.twitter.com/ZznDDTGu2s — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) May 28, 2024

Robinson could end up as a wide receiver, safety, or cornerback, it really depends on the schools preference. Either way, he’s ranked highly, as the 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the nations No. 280 overall prospect and 10th best athlete in the country.

Hopefully the visit to Notre Dame goes well and Robinson will be joining the Irish 2025 recruiting class.

