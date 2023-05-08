California 2025 athlete is offered a scholarship by Notre Dame

It may seem like the 2025 recruiting class is a ways off, but in actuality, it isn’t and Notre Dame is trying to get ahead of the ball.

Already with one commit in that class, Florida defensive lineman Davion Dixon, head coach Marcus Freeman is looking for more.

One of those players is California athlete Adonyss Currie, who was offered a scholarship by the Irish today. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 170 pound two-way player also excels on the track.

The speed Currie possess plays for both sports and he could end up on either side of the ball at the next level. He is rated as the 26th overall cornerback and 233rd prospect in his class by the 247Sports composite. Currie’s speed would look good as a wide receiver also.

