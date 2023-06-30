California 2024 linebacker thanks Ohio State for his official visit

One of the biggest priority targets that is still on Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting board is California linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Not only is the coaching staff going hard after Viliamu-Asa, but it was commit Peyton Pierce also putting on his recruiting hat while they were both on their official visits.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 230 pound ‘backer is rated as the No. 7 best at his position and 101st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Viliamu-Asa has yet to announce when he will make a decision, but it seems like he had a very good time in Columbus.

He thanked the staff for their time and posted pictures with them, of his family and, other recruits (Justin Scott) to his Twitter account.

From my first unofficial to this last official visit it’s always been great to be back in Columbus. Thank you to @OhioStateFB and the staff for having us this past weekend. #buckeyes 🌰 pic.twitter.com/9idJlg5XmZ — Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) June 29, 2023

Viliamu-Asa narrowed his list down to three schools, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC. He took official visits to each one of them during the month of June. As we know more about where things stand, we’ll keep you all posted.

