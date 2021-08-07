Calhoun Republican Party plans political meet-and-greet in Leary

Aug. 7—LEARY — The Calhoun County Republican Party and the city of Leary will host a meet-and-greet for state political candidates Aug. 14 at the Leary City Park.

Tracy Taylor and Vivian Childs, candidates for the District 2 U.S. Congressional seat currently held by Democrat Sanford Bishop, will talk with voters during the event. Special guest speaker will be Vernon Jones, a Republican candidate for governor.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the park. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be served.

For additional information, call (229) 881-3365.