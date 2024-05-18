Calhoun leads Angels against the Rangers after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (17-28, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (23-23, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-6, 5.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Rangers: Jose Urena (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -189, Angels +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers after Willie Calhoun's four-hit game on Friday.

Texas is 23-23 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Rangers have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .319.

Los Angeles has an 11-12 record on the road and a 17-28 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .248, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks second on the Rangers with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles and 10 home runs). Marcus Semien is 16-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with a .273 batting average, and has eight doubles, nine home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. Kevin Pillar is 15-for-33 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.