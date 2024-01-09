Calhoun City still undefeated

Jan. 9—Even after the calendar flipped from 2023 to 2024, there's still one area team that is undefeated: Calhoun City's girls.

The Wildcats boast a perfect 14-0 record heading into Tuesday night's game against regional opponent M.S. Palmer. Calhoun City is coming off a 61-44 win over Houston on Saturday.

"It's a good start," Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. "Any time you're going undefeated, even if it's just 1-0, you feel OK about it."

Calhoun City is up to the ninth spot in this week's Daily Journal rankings. Some stiff defense and scoring depth have made the Wildcats a tough out.

"Trying to play tough defense and give ourselves a chance to win the game," Fox said. "So far, that's what they've been doing."

Fox doesn't feel that the Wildcats have one or two standout players like that of other top teams in the area.

"We don't have right now what we call a standout player," Fox said. "We've got a bunch of kids that are just basically playing their role ... and doing what they're being asked to do. I wouldn't say we have a star or key player."

The Wildcats are being led on the stat sheet by Niakeela Powell, who's averaging 21.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. Ahnizeyah Mays is averaging 14.6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists per game. Down low, center Malayzia Kelly has 7.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks per game.

Despite the hot start, Fox wants his team to not get too far ahead of itself. There's still a lot of basketball left to be played, including the rest of the team's run through region play. That stretch includes a showdown with No. 6 Ingomar at home later this month.

"We probably don't have a ranking nowhere in sight in our locker room, in our school," Fox said. "One thing we try to do is tell the kids, if you're up, don't get too high, if you're low, don't get down on yourself. You just try to stay even-keeled. That's the thing.

"Around here, we don't just try to have a team, we try to have a program. You want to be competitive from one game to the next."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com