Calhoun City, Oxford hit by COVID-19

Aug. 9—COVID-19 is wasting no time upending the fall sports schedule.

Calhoun City's football team went into quarantine on Monday due to several COVID cases within the team. Monday was when schools in Mississippi could begin preseason camp.

The Wildcats will be in quarantine for two weeks, which could endanger their season opener on Aug. 26 against Houston. Calhoun City is scheduled to exit quarantine just three days before the game.

Head coach M.D. Jennings said isn't sure yet whether that game will be played.

Oxford's volleyball team was also hit with COVID this week. The Lady Chargers will not be able to play their first two games of the season, which were scheduled for Tuesday at Pontotoc and Thursday at home versus Lewisburg.

Oxford hopes to be able to play Aug. 17 at DeSoto Central.

