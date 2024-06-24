Calhanoglu shuts down Bayern Munich speculation: ‘Happy at Inter’

Hakan Calhanoglu has released a statement to deny rumours he is pushing to leave Inter for Bayern Munich. ‘I am extremely happy at Inter.’

The midfielder was linked with an approach from the German giants and reports in Turkey and Germany suggested a proposal pushing €70m was on the way to San Siro.

That would be difficult for anyone to turn down, especially as Calhanoglu was born and raised in Germany, so it would’ve been an opportunity to return home.

However, on Monday evening he released a statement via his social media channels.

“In light of recent rumours circulating in the media, I would like to take this opportunity to address the situation directly.

“Until now, I have refrained from commenting on the speculations as my current focus remains as the captain of the Turkish National Team for the EURO 2024.

“However, I believe it is now appropriate to make a clear statement to prevent any further misunderstandings.

“I am extremely happy at Inter Milan. The relationship I share with the club and our incredible fans is truly special.

“Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am excited about the prospect of winning more trophies with Inter in the future.

“Once again, right now I am fully concentrated to make the people of my country happy.

“Thank you for your understanding and your support.

“Forza Inter. Your Calha.”

It could not be a clearer statement of intent from the 30-year-old, who is shutting down the Bayern Munich interest before it escalates any further.

He was signed by Inter as a free agent when released by their city rivals Milan in the summer of 2021 and has flourished in this new environment, especially after coach Simone Inzaghi found a new role for him as a deep-lying playmaker.

While Calhanoglu has no intention of pushing for a departure, it remains to be seen if Inter will be able to resist massive offers for him, especially as any sale would count as pure profit.

Calhanoglu statement