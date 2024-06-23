Calhanoglu: Inter on high alert as Bayern Munich target star midfielder

Inter do not want to sell Hakan Calhanoglu this summer but a rich offer from Bayern Munich would change things, regardless of Simone Inzaghi’s position.

In recent days, reports from Germany emerged detailing how the Bavarian giants were seriously interested in snapping up the 30-year-old playmaker in the coming months, allegedly drawing up a four-year contract worth around €8m net per season plus add-ons.

Rumours from the Turkey camp at the European Championship suggest that Calhanoglu is in close contact with Bayern and is open to the move, causing waves amongst Inter fans and the club’s management. He is considered to be one of the most important players in Inzaghi’s squad.

Calhanoglu puts Inter on high alert

Page 26 of today’s Tuttosport and Page 22 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport detail how Inter directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio would be willing to sell Calhanoglu to Bayern should an offer of over €50-60m arrive, despite Inzaghi’s insistence that he’s a crucial cog in the machine.

For now, there’s no confirmation that the 30-year-old wants to leave the club, but things could change in the coming weeks and the Nerazzurri have no intention of keeping an unhappy player, especially when he earns around €6m net per season plus add-ons.