Calen Bullock Named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

Calen Bullock, a junior safety for the USC Trojans, has 24 tackles on the season, second most on the team. He leads the USC defense with four pass breakups. He also has recorded an interception.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded annually to a football player who follows the example of Ronnie Lott. The all-caps “IMPACT” acronym identifies a player who excels as a model of “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”

Bullock, a 2022 First Team All-American, started all 14 games last season and led USC in interceptions with 5 (ranked 11th in the nation). He also tallied 48 tackles (sixth on the team) and 5 pass breakups (tied for second on the team). He was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and the AP All-Pac-12 First Team.

In his three-year career, Bullock has 111 tackles, 8 interceptions (running one back for a TD) and 12 pass breakups, appearing in 31 games with 19 career starts.

The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on December 10, 2023, in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event.

USC safety Calen Bullock Loose mover, great change of direction skills and range on the roof of the defense. Third level mistake eraser. pic.twitter.com/OwNTaWmASv — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 23, 2023

